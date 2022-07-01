Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Max McGreevy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 fourth, McGreevy's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy's tee shot went 228 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.