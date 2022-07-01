Maverick McNealy shoots 8-under 63 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, McNealy's 152 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th McNealy hit his tee shot 355 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, McNealy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNealy had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 9 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNealy at 8 under for the round.