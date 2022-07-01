Matthias Schwab shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, and Christopher Gotterup; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schwab's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

Schwab his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Schwab hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Schwab hit his tee shot 351 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwab to 6 under for the round.