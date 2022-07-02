Matt Wallace shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Wallace's 94 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wallace had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wallace's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Wallace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wallace's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.