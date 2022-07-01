Matt Every shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Matt Every hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Every finished his day in 152nd at 17 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 259 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Every chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Every hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Every had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Every reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Every's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 5 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 7 over for the round.