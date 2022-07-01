-
Matt Every shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Every's tee shot sticks green to set up birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Matt Every makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Matt Every hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Every finished his day in 152nd at 17 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a 259 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Every chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Every hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Every had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Every reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Every's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Every got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 5 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 7 over for the round.
