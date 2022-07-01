Martin Trainer comes back from a rocky start in round two of the John Deere Classic

Martin Trainer hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Trainer finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Martin Trainer had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Trainer's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Trainer hit his 75 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.