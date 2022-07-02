Martin Laird putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Martin Laird hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-5 second, Martin Laird's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Laird had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 3 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Laird chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Laird's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.