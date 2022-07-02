Mark Hubbard putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Mark Hubbard hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Mark Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mark Hubbard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hubbard's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.