Mark Hensby shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Mark Hensby hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hensby finished his day tied for 134th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hensby had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hensby to 1 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hensby chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hensby to 2 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Hensby had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hensby to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hensby's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Hensby got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 1 foot, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hensby to 6 over for the round.

Hensby got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hensby to 6 over for the round.