Luke Gannon shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Luke Gannon hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Gannon finished his day in 151st at 8 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Gannon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gannon to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Gannon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gannon to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gannon had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gannon to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gannon's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Gannon hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gannon to 1 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Gannon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gannon to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Gannon's tee shot went 214 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Gannon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gannon to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Gannon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gannon at 3 over for the round.

Gannon got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gannon to 4 over for the round.