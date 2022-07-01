Lucas Glover shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

Glover hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Glover's tee shot went 249 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.