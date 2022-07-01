Lee Hodges shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Lee Hodges hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Hodges hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Hodges had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Hodges chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Hodges missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.