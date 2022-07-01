Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Griffin's his second shot went 187 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Griffin missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Griffin's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.