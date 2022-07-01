-
-
Kramer Hickok putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2022
-
Highlights
Kramer Hickok uses impressive tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kramer Hickok hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kramer Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Hickok hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hickok's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Hickok hit his tee shot 344 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hickok had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
-
-