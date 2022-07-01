  • Kramer Hickok putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok uses impressive tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.