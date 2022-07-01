Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Tway hit his 94 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Tway hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Tway hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Tway hit his tee shot 345 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 under for the round.