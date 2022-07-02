Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Streelman's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.