Kevin Stadler shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Kevin Stadler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to even for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Stadler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Stadler's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stadler had a 218 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to even for the round.