Kevin Chappell shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Kevin Chappell hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 134th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Chappell hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Chappell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Chappell hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Chappell to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Chappell had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.