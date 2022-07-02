  • Kelly Kraft shoots 8-under 63 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Kelly Kraft makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kelly Kraft's dart off tee box leads to birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Kelly Kraft makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.