Kelly Kraft shoots 8-under 63 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Kelly Kraft hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Kraft had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kraft to 5 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Kraft chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kraft's 149 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 7 under for the round.

Kraft his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kraft to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kraft had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kraft's 174 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 8 under for the round.