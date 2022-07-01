K.J. Choi putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, K.J. Choi hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Choi finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, K.J. Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved K.J. Choi to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Choi's 194 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Choi hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Choi had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.