Justin Lower putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Justin Lower hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Justin Lower hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lower's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Lower had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Lower tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Lower reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Lower at 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.