Joshua Creel shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Joshua Creel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 96th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Creel's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Creel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Creel's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.