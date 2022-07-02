Joseph Bramlett shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Bramlett hit his 77 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Bramlett chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.