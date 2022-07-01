-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Jonathan Byrd in the second round at the John Deere Classic
July 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Byrd finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Jonathan Byrd hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
