Jonas Blixt comes back from a rocky start in round two of the John Deere Classic

Jonas Blixt hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Blixt finished his day tied for 96th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Jonas Blixt hit his 79 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jonas Blixt to 1 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Blixt had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Blixt's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Blixt had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.