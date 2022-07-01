Johnson Wagner shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Johnson Wagner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Wagner got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 1 over for the round.

Wagner got a double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wagner to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Wagner tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wagner's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 4 over for the round.