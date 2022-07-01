-
-
John Senden shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2022
-
Highlights
John Senden dials in tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, John Senden makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
John Senden hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Senden finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Senden had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to even for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Senden's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Senden got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.
-
-