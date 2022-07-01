John Senden shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

John Senden hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Senden finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Senden had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to even for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Senden's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Senden got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.