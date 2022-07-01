John Merrick shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, John Merrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Merrick's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Merrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to even-par for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Merrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merrick to 2 over for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Merrick got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Merrick to 2 over for the round.