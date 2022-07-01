John Huh shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Huh had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Huh to even for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Huh hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Huh's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.