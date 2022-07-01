-
John Huh shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Huh makes birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, John Huh makes a birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Huh had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Huh to even for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Huh hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
Huh got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Huh's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.
