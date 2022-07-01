Jim Knous shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Jim Knous hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Knous's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Knous hit his 83 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Knous had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Knous reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Knous at 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Knous got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knous to 1 under for the round.