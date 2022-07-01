Jason Dufner shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Jason Dufner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Dufner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Dufner at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Dufner got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Dufner's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Dufner hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 17th. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.