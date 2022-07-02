Jared Wolfe finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Jared Wolfe hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolfe to even for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Wolfe hit his tee shot 355 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.