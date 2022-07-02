James Hahn putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, James Hahn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hahn finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-5 10th, James Hahn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hahn's 107 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hahn had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.