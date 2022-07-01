J.T. Poston putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 339 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, J.T. Poston chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Poston hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Poston's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Poston at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.