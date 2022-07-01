Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 96th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norlander had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Norlander hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.