Hayden Buckley shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Buckley tee shot went 218 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Buckley hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Buckley hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.