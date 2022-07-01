Harry Higgs shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 96th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.