Hank Lebioda shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lebioda's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lebioda's 82 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 6 under for the round.