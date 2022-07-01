Greyson Sigg shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Greyson Sigg hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Sigg's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Sigg hit his 101 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Sigg had a 359-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 13-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Sigg hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 5 under for the round.