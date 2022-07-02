Greg Chalmers shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Greg Chalmers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 134th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Chalmers hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 4 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 first, Chalmers chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Chalmers missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Chalmers to 5 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 4 under for the round.

Chalmers his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Chalmers to 3 under for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 under for the round.