Grayson Murray shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Grayson Murray hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Murray hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Murray hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Murray chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.