Fabián Gómez shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Gómez got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Gómez chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gómez's 186 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gómez hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Gómez had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This bogey was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gómez's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.