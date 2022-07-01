Emiliano Grillo shoots 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Chris Naegel, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Grillo hit his tee shot 365 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Grillo hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Grillo's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Grillo's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Grillo's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.