Dylan Wu shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Dylan Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Wu's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Wu missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Wu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Wu to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.