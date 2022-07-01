Dylan Frittelli comes back from a rocky start in round two of the John Deere Classic

Dylan Frittelli hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Frittelli finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Dylan Frittelli hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next to the left rough. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 17th. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Frittelli's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.