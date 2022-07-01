Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 104 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ghim had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Ghim's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Ghim's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Ghim had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.