Doc Redman putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 second round in the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 96th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Doc Redman got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman had a 363-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Redman hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Redman's tee shot went 135 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Redman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Redman's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.