  • Derek Ernst putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Derek Ernst makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Derek Ernst dials in tee shot and birdies at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Derek Ernst makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.