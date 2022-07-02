Derek Ernst putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Derek Ernst hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ernst finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Derek Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Derek Ernst to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Ernst had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ernst to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Ernst hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 3 under for the round.

Ernst had a fantastic chip-in on the 226-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 13 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.