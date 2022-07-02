Denny McCarthy delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the John Deere Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. McCarthy finished his day in 2nd at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Denny McCarthy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

After a 391 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McCarthy to 6 under for the round.