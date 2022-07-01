Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Dawie van der Walt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Van der Walt missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, van der Walt had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, van der Walt chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

After a 229 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, van der Walt chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, van der Walt's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.